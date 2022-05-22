The airlines that operate domestic flights in the country –Azul, Gol and Latam– will again offer in-flight service to passengers starting this Sunday (May 22, 2022), with snacks and unlimited drinks, at no additional cost, after a 2-year suspension of service due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In a note, Azul said that it will resume service from Sunday (May 22, 2022), while Gol Linhas Aéreas announced that it will gradually offer the convenience again. For the company’s customers, the distribution of items will initially take place on flights from the airports of Congonhas (CGH) and Guarulhos (GRU), in São Paulo.

On June 1st, it will be expanded to flights from Rio de Janeiro (GIG/SDU), reaching 100% of flights in Brazil from June 16th. In the case of Latam, the service will be available to passengers from June 1st.

The resumption was possible after a decision by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) during a meeting on May 12, 2022.

According to the agency’s determination, the return of in-flight service is allowed, the removal of the mask only for food and the return of the maximum capacity of passengers in the transport for boarding and disembarkation in the remote area.

The mandatory use of masks inside the plane and in the restricted areas of airports continues to be maintained, in addition to the disembarkation carried out by rows and the procedures for cleaning and disinfecting environments and surfaces. Physical distancing remains recommended whenever possible.

With information from Brazil Agency