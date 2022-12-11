The telephone can also be used in flight. The European Commission has approved the possibility of making phone calls while traveling on an aircraft. But beware: the end of “airplane mode” could create some problems for the quiet in the clouds according to some pilots and cabin crew. In November, Brussels updated a 2008 decision, giving member countries until 30 June 2023 to assign 5G frequencies, the very high-speed connection technology, to aircraft. “Passengers flying within the EU will thus be able to use their smartphone to its full potential, including making calls”, confirms the Commission in a note.

But how will the novelty work? When the jet will fly at low altitude, the mobile phone will hook up to the antennas on the ground. At high altitudes, a spokeswoman for the European Commission explained to Corriere della Sera, “aircrafts that have installed a pico-cell will allow the use of smartphones, tablets and laptops as if they were on the ground”. The pico cell is a small antenna that sends out the signal in a limited area.

What about security? The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will take care of this, assures the Commission, “which will assess whether the current standards are sufficient or whether additional tests need to be carried out”. From the Commission they claim to have discussed “with all the interested parties”. “However, it is up to the carrier to allow or deny the use of electronic devices if certain requirements are met,” the spokeswoman clarified. “It is sufficient for the operator to demonstrate that there is no risk of interference with the jet’s equipment.”

Meanwhile, the United States is moving in the opposite direction. In 2013, the attempt to allow calls at high altitudes was rejected by the companies and the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) due to the impact it would have on the quality of travel, so much so that in 2020 the issue was closed. Who knows if in Europe the airlines will follow the US example. Or they will have to “surrender” to an ever-connected society.