Carole Canette Socialist mayor of Fleury-les-Aubrais (Loiret)

Were you up for the opening of a vaccination center in your territory?

Carole Canette Totally. When the decision was taken by the health authorities and the prefecture to set up the vaccination center in Fleury-les-Aubrais, Monday January 11, we did everything to make it operational from the weekend. Which was the case. The vaccine doses were announced. Only one thing was missing: all the logistics to bring this set to life.

What do you blame the public authorities for?

Carole Canette No material or assistance was provided to us. The city had to manage to acquire, in an emergency, compresses, a saturometer, take masks from our stocks reserved for staff … But also mobilize the municipal reserve, move municipal agents who have to other essential missions, find nurses and a doctor. I had to knock on all the doors myself, knowing that these vaccinations are intended for a population of 100,000 people, while the population of Fleury is only 2,000 inhabitants. The public authorities could have organized territorial solidarity so that all the municipalities contribute to the effort.

The center was still able to open normally Monday morning …

Carole Canette Yes, it opened at 9 am, as planned. But the vaccines did not arrive until 11 am and we had to collect them on our own. There too, no logistical help. Fortunately, the Orléans hospital center was able to deliver them to us. Then they had to be thawed. Suddenly, the first vaccinations could not be done until the beginning of the afternoon. We therefore mobilized staff for several hours for nothing.

In the end, were all those affected able to be vaccinated?

Carole Canette Far from it. Many older people have had their appointments canceled at the last minute. Other overwhelmed vaccination centers referred patients to Fleury without warning us and without realizing that we were full. As a result, this Monday afternoon, 60 people were able to be vaccinated, while a large hundred had to turn back. We took their details to contact them manually; but if, beyond February 24, we do not have enough vaccines, other appointments will be canceled.