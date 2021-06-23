Audi will stop introducing new car models with petrol or diesel engines in 2026. Before that, Audi wants to show off a fossil fuel engine one last time: “Audi’s last combustion engine will be the best we’ve ever built,” said CEO Marcus Duesmann.
