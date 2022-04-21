Morelia, Michoacán.- 3 thousand liters of huachicol were transported in fishing boatstraveled through Lake Cuitzeo, without problems, until they were detected by federal agents covering the area in Michoacán.

Are two boats and 33 drums in which the stolen fuel was transported, everything was seized by elements of the Mexican Army, who informed the federal authorities.

It was during a patrol carried out by the armed forces in the place, when they discovered the two boats guarded by a man, who was arrested and put at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Federation in Morelia.

The investigation folder has already been opened, with the charges of a hydrocarbon crimethe detainee, the pangas-type boats and the hydrocarbon were put at the disposal of the federal authorities.

Through three photographs the facts were made known, in them the soldiers are observed securing the boats, on top of a crane in which they were transported, on the one hand, they hung a black canvas with white letters that read ” Mexican Army”.

The municipalities of Cuitzeo, Copandaro and Tarimbaroare on the blacklist of the huachicolhave been designated by the Mexican Army as the municipalities with the highest number of clandestine hydrocarbon intakes in Mexico.

In November last year, Alfredo Ramirez Bedollagovernor of Michoacán, accepted that in Cuitzeo there is a criminal cell that is dedicated to the theft of hydrocarbons, he said: “Cuitzeo is an area that has had the presence of huachicol for years”.

Likewise, the state executive said that the problem has been going on for years, and the criminal group is directly linked to the cases of homicides and attempts at violence that are registered in the municipality.

This year the manager Francisco Díaz Rodríguez, who served as alderman in the H. City Hall of Cuitzeo, was murderedhis body was located inside his car, on a road section known as Morelia – Salamanca, shortly before the event he had been reported as deprived of his liberty by unknown persons.