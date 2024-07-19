Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday night (18) that “it is necessary to heal the division in American society” and, after accepting his nomination as the Republican Party candidate for the White House, he promised that he will be the leader of all citizens of the country, not just voters of his party.

Trump made his first public speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, since he was the victim of an assassination attempt last Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The speech was the high point and closing of the Republican National Convention.

On Monday, Trump was officially nominated at the event as the party’s presidential candidate for the November 5 election. The convention also announced his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Trump appeared Thursday at the Fiserv Forum arena before his supporters to loud applause and said he came with a “message of confidence, strength and hope.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with his wife Melania, his vice presidential running mate Senator JD Vance and his wife Usha. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE | EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

“I am running for president for the whole country, not for half, because there is no victory by winning only half,” he declared.

In the November 5 elections, Republicans will have “an incredible victory and begin the greatest four years in the history of this country,” Trump said at the beginning of the speech.

“Security, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed (…) As Americans, we are united by a single and shared destiny,” he said.

The tone of the speech was slower, softer and more restrained than usual, as was the silence of those who listened to the account of the attack he suffered last Saturday, about which the former president said he would not say anything else, because it was “very painful” for him.

In his speech, the former president mentioned some of his administration’s achievements and the failures of his successor, Biden, despite only mentioning the Democrat’s name once in an hour of speaking.

“I will not use that name again,” Trump said after criticizing the Biden administration for overseeing record illegal immigration and contributing, according to the Republican, to several ongoing international crises.