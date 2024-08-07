At his first rally as a candidate for vice president of the United States, just hours after his name was confirmed by Democrat and running mate Kamala Harris, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he “can’t” wait to debate JD Vance, Republican Donald Trump’s running mate.

At the event in Philadelphia on Tuesday (6), Walz accused Trump of “sowing chaos and division”, of taking the American economy “to the ground” by “freezing in the face of the Covid-19 crisis” when he was president (2017-2021) and of causing the number of violent crimes to increase in the United States.

“That’s without counting the crimes he committed,” he said, according to information from the Reuters agency.

Regarding JD Vance, Walz accused him of supporting Project 2025, which he considered part of a “dangerous and retrograde” agenda, of having studied at Yale University and having his career “funded by Silicon Valley billionaires”, and then “writing a best-seller criticizing the community” of the American Midwest – the region where the two politicians are from (Vance is from Ohio).

“Come on. This is not what middle America is. And I have to say, I can’t wait to debate this guy,” he said, before criticizing Republicans again: “These guys are scary and weird as hell.”

Kamala, who just two weeks ago moved from the position of vice president to head of the running (she took over the Democratic nomination after Joe Biden dropped out), praised Walz.

“He’s the kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big,” the Democrat said. “That’s the kind of vice president he’ll be. And that’s the kind of president America deserves.”

Earlier, Vance had said that Walz is one of the “greatest left-wing radicals in the United States.”

“She [Kamala] “They selected Tim Walz, a guy who wants to take more manufacturing jobs to China, give illegal aliens driver’s licenses and make the financial crisis much worse, because he refuses to do his job and actually make it easier for American citizens and non-illegal aliens to live a good life,” Vance said, according to the New York Post.