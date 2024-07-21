Republican claims US president has low IQ and blames Democrat for increase in immigrants in the country

In his first rally after being targeted by a attempted murder on July 13, former US President Donald Trump (republican) criticized his opponent Joe Biden (democrat) and mocked doubts about the Democrat’s continued presence in the presidential race.

In a speech in Michigan this Saturday (20.Jul), Trump called Biden a “dumb” and stated that the president has a low IQ. He also spoke about the disagreements within the Democratic Party regarding the mental and physical capacity of the current American leader.

“They have no idea who their candidate is, and neither do we.”Trump said in an ironic tone. The Republican team is already working on the possibility of the vice Kamala Harris take on the race for the White House.

The Republican even carried out a “poll” on who his opponent should be in the elections. “Kamala Harris or Joe Biden?”he asked. The audience responded with boos.

As in past speeches, Trump once again harped on the issue of immigration. He stated that if he is elected on November 5, he will carry out mass deportations. He also criticized Biden for allowing immigrants into the country and blamed him for the increase in violence. He did not present any data to support his statements.

Moments before, curiously, the Republican had said that immigration saved his life. turn of the head that prevented the Republican being hit is due to the moment he turned to look at a graphic on the subject, which was being broadcast at the rally.

Trump also repeated his campaign promises, such as reducing taxes, improving the economy and increasing security. This Saturday’s event marked the official debut of JD Vance as vice presidential candidate. The senator took the stage before Trump. He spoke for about 13 minutes.