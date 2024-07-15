Former US President Donald Trump believes he has experienced a miracle after the attack that attempted to end his life at a rally last Saturday (13) in Pennsylvania.

“The doctor at the hospital said he had never seen anything like it, he said it was a miracle,” Trump said, with part of his head still bandaged due to the injuries he suffered in the attack, in an interview with the newspaper. New York Post.

A “grateful and sometimes defiant” Donald Trump told the newspaper he “should be dead” as he recalled the moment the gunman shot him at the Republican campaign rally.

The tycoon detailed the “very surreal experience” that nearly ended his life during an interview aboard his private plane en route to Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention that will confirm him as a presidential candidate begins this Monday (15).

Former US President Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an attack during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. | EFE/EPA/David Maxwell

“I shouldn’t be here, I should be dead,” Trump told the reporter. Post.

Trump was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when he was shot in the upper right ear. One person was killed, two were injured and the gunman, who fired from outside the venue, was killed by police.

The FBI confirmed that the attacker, Thomas Crooks, 20, acted alone and shot the former president from the roof of a building using an AR-15 rifle that had been legally purchased by his father.

Crooks, who was killed by Secret Service agents just seconds after opening fire on Trump, was a registered Republican voter.

However, voter records show that someone with his name and address made a $15 donation in 2021 to the Progressive Participation Project, a Democratic organization.

Nikki Haley to speak at Republican convention

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, the last candidate to drop out of the primaries that decided the Republican Party’s nominee for the White House and which were won by former President Donald Trump, was invited at the last minute to the convention that will officially announce him as the party’s presidential candidate.

Haley was not included in the original program, and her team had recently confirmed that she would not be present at the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but her spokesman, Chaney Denton, told the American press on Sunday (14) that she will be one of the speakers.

The Republican convention will run from Monday through Thursday, and Haley’s speech, according to the newspaper Washington Postis scheduled for this Tuesday (16). The agenda does not yet present a detailed schedule of speakers.

The announcement came a day after Trump was injured in an attack during a rally in the small town of Butler, Pennsylvania.