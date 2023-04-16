In Finland, they wanted to violate the territorial agreement with the Russian Federation. How does this relate to NATO?

After Finland joined NATO, the question arose about the relevance of the agreement with Russia on the demilitarization of the Åland Islands. About it stated Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Status of the islands

The Åland Islands have had the status of a demilitarized territory since 1856, which has been repeatedly confirmed in various documents. However, a number of politicians wanted to violate this agreement with Russia.

In particular, the ex-commander of the defense forces, member of the Finnish parliament, General Jarmo Lindberg, said that Helsinki’s membership in NATO casts doubt on the peaceful status of the islands. His opinion is shared by the former head of intelligence of the defense forces, the newly elected MP from the National Coalition party, Pekka Toveri, who called for the remilitarization of Aland because of Moscow’s allegedly aggressive policy.

After Finland became a member of NATO, the question arose whether the agreement on the demilitarization of the Åland Islands remains relevant

In turn, the head of the municipality of the islands, Veronikik Ternros, called for maintaining the demilitarized status of the islands. In his opinion, within the framework of NATO, there may be demilitarized zones – for example, the Norwegian Svalbard.

Closing of the consulate

On April 8, it became known that Finland called for the closure of the Russian consulate on the Åland Islands in the Baltic Sea. The collection of signatures for this proposal began on the local website of civil initiatives. The authors of the idea emphasized that the consulate should be closed against the background of the country’s accession to NATO. According to them, the work of the Russian diplomatic mission “restricts and endangers the security of Finland.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the Finnish initiative and stated that Moscow is aware of it. The ministry expressed hope that the country in the future “intends to fulfill its international legal obligations regarding the demilitarized status of the Åland Islands and the presence of the consulate of the Russian Federation on them.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the inhabitants of the islands do not support the idea of ​​​​closing the diplomatic mission, so it is not known what result this initiative will lead to.

Finland in NATO

On April 4, Finland officially became a member of NATO. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken attended the ceremony of the country’s official entry into the alliance and accepted the accession protocols ratified by other members of the alliance.

We remain primarily responsible for our own safety. Wherever we find any gaps or vulnerabilities, they must be addressed. We must not allow the level of vigilance to decrease in the future Sauli Niiniste President of Finland

However, Finnish President Sauli Niiniste said that the country’s new status as a NATO member does not solve all the problems. Therefore, Helsinki should remain vigilant in matters of ensuring the security of the country.

Russia’s position

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Finland’s entry into NATO poses an additional threat to Moscow. According to him, the event “does not contribute to the strengthening of stability, security and predictability on the European continent.”

We will take countermeasures, how to ensure our own security in tactical and strategic terms Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the threat of an armed clash between Russia and NATO continues to grow against the background of Helsinki’s entry into the alliance. “Due to the increase in the line of contact between Russia and NATO by 1,200 kilometers, the risks are multiplying,” he stressed.