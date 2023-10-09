YLE: The Cabinet of Ministers of Finland wants to facilitate the process of confiscation of real estate of Russians

The Finnish government wants to facilitate the process of confiscation of real estate owned by Russians, about this reported YLE Broadcasting Corporation, citing Justice Minister Leena Merhi.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers, until the end of its term in 2027, seeks to simplify the possibility of confiscation of real estate and shares in housing cooperatives.

YLE recalled that Finland has tightened entry restrictions for Russians, and bank transfers from Russia are also extremely difficult, making it impossible to pay taxes and property bills.

The material states that Russian property owners have become more likely to neglect their legal obligations, and cases of foreclosure have become more frequent. In addition, due to the lack of postal communication, problems arise with informing owners about debts.

The Finnish government allows the use of the Spanish experience, where a foreign property owner must have a bank account in the country and a local contact person.

Earlier it became known that about a hundred cars with Russian registration were refused entry into Finland from the Leningrad region. Customs officials spoke about a drop in passenger traffic into the country. According to them, since the introduction of the relevant restrictions, it has decreased by 77 percent.