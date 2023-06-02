Itä-Savo: Finland will install CCTV cameras on the fence on the border with Russia

The Finnish authorities decided to install surveillance cameras on a fence under construction on the border with Russia. This publication reported Ita-Savo.

As stated in the material, the border service wanted to respond to criticism of the Finns. Earlier, citizens were outraged by the “flimsy structure” on the eastern border for 380 million euros. The journalist noted that the fence will be strengthened with barbed wire and a video surveillance system.

“Thousands of video cameras will be installed on the fence to control the 200-kilometer section of the border,” the article says.

A photo of a test section of the border fence on the border of the two countries caused a flurry of criticism in Finland. Many Finns have compared it to a “kindergarten fence” or “garden fence”.

On June 1, it became known that the new government of Finland would extend entry restrictions for Russian travelers.

It was also reported that Finnish border guards were powerless in front of Russian tourists. They continue to come to the country, despite the restrictions. In addition, it was clarified that the EU sanctions, which prohibit the export to Russia of luxury goods or goods worth more than 300 euros (24 thousand rubles), are also easily managed by the Russians.