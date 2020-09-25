At Helsinki airport, Finland is experimenting with a possible alternative to PCR tests: sniffer dogs. They would be able to detect Covid-19 in less than ten seconds, with an accuracy rate close to 100%. This method is very promising. Anna Hielm-Bojorkman, adjunct professor at the University of Helsinki, explains: “What we have seen in our research is that dogs can detect Covid-19 around five days before the person tested exhibits clinical symptoms.“

Volunteer passengers should wipe their necks with a wipe and then drop it off in another room. The animal barks or lies down if it detects the virus. The passenger must then undergo a PCR test for confirmation. The experiment is expected to last four months.