The batteries in electric cars are too valuable to end up in the garbage at the end of their lives. But recycling cobalt, lithium and co. is not easy. A visit to Finland shows how it could work.

ffive tons of greenhouse gas, half a ton of highly processed raw materials from abroad. Weighted down with this load, the battery of an average current electric car goes to the start. Their manufacturers try to reduce the ecological footprint with all sorts of measures, but the silver bullet is to use as few raw materials as possible, at least newly obtained ones, and instead to come to closed material cycles.

This is exactly what the European Union is pushing for with the recently passed Batteries Act. It stipulates that new batteries for electric cars must contain at least 16 percent cobalt and six percent each of lithium and nickel from battery waste by 2030. Salary will increase later. But does it technically work to recover the materials trapped in micrometer-thin layers in their pure form, and with a reasonable use of energy?