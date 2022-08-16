The position of some representatives of the European Union (EU), including Budapest, could harm the EU in the confrontation with Moscow. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute, political scientist Mika Aaltola.

He recalled that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pointed to the ineffectiveness and failure of the restrictions imposed by the European Union against Russia.

“According to some EU countries, the idea of ​​imposing sanctions was bad, because now Russia is doing well. Rivalry among the EU countries may become the weakest link in relations with Russia,” the expert wrote on Twitter.

According to him, anti-Russian sanctions are “incredibly easy to bypass,” so Brussels needs to respond in a timely manner to ways to overcome them.

Aaltola believes that Europe should influence third countries in order to increase the effectiveness of the measures introduced against Moscow.

