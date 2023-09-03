Ex-Prime Minister of Finland: Russia and Ukraine will have to be pressured for dialogue

Russia and Ukraine will have to be pressured for peace dialogue. Such a condition for the negotiations was called by the former Prime Minister of Finland, a member of the center-right Coalition Party, Alexander Stubb, who announced his candidacy for the presidency in the elections in 2024, reports RIA News.

In his opinion, Beijing and other major players in the East and South should influence Moscow. “If this happens, then undoubtedly the US and Brussels will have to do the same with [президентом Украины Владимиром] Zelensky to convince him that the time has come for negotiations,” he concluded.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Kyiv would not sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow, since any negotiation process would mean capitulation. He added that Kyiv’s Western partners consider it impossible to end hostilities by a compromise solution. According to him, Kyiv wants to destroy the capabilities of Russia by military means, because otherwise the conflict “will continue for some time.”