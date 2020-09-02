The company said in a statement that it was shutting down the Cherbourg-Portsmouth route from Monday and at least until January 1.

Brittany Ferries, in financial difficulties with the coronavirus crisis, stops its links with England from Cherbourg (Handle) from Monday September 7 and at least until January 1, reports Wednesday September 2 France Blue Cotentin. The company said in a statement that it was shutting down the Cherbourg-Portsmouth route from Monday. The Cherbourg-Poole line, closed since the end of March, will not resume until the end of the year.

Part of the flight crew will be placed on partial unemployment. This is a saving measure for the shipping company in financial difficulty with the coronavirus crisis. Since the establishment in mid-August of a mandatory fortnight in the United Kingdom for French travelers, nearly 65,000 passengers have canceled their reservations.

After an almost empty spring with confinement, the summer did not allow to straighten the bar. Brittany Ferries was hoping for 350,000 travelers, half as much as usual. They were ultimately less than 200,000. Passenger traffic representing 75% of its revenues, the company preferred to concentrate on the busiest lines such as the Caen-Portsmouth link.

The government has said it is ready to help the company based in Finistère, meetings are being organized this week on this subject between its management and the Ministry of Transport. This announcement is also a blow to the port of Cherbourg. “There will be four days a week without a cross-Channel stopover, specifies Philippe Deiss, director of Ports de Normandie. These are very heavy decisions that we understand given the complexity of the situation. “