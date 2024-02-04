News also for the family

The official news of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari in 2025 took many Formula 1 fans by surprise, starting with the men of the Mercedes team, with whom he will work throughout 2024. However, one could hardly imagine that this step was a twist for the family too of the seven-time world champion. Yet, so it was.

The incredible story of Nicolas Hamilton

His half-brother revealed it on social media Nicolas, competing in the British Touring Car Championship. The 31-year-old, suffering from cerebral palsy, managed after long therapies and motor re-education to abandon the wheelchair to become a professional driver, albeit behind the wheel of specially modified cars.

The phone call

Retracing what happened a few days ago, Nicolas admitted that he was surprised by Lewis' communication about his decision to go to Ferrari, which took place via a phone call: “It was very surprising – he said – I had just given a speech for Coca-Cola and Lewis had called me the night before while I was at dinner, so I told him I'd call him back.”

“Later I contacted him again, but he replied telling me he was in bed. Then I said to myself: 'OK Do not worry'. Then he asked me if I was available, but at that point I told him that I was going to work and that I would be free later in the evening and that we could talk. However, he insisted, telling me that he wanted to talk to me immediately, asking me if I could talk without being disturbed by anyone. I told him yes, and he told me: 'Well, I'll go to Ferrari in 2025'. My reaction was: “What, are you kidding? It is madness!“.