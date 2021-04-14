In February, formal or recorded wages reduced the loss to inflation : increased by 6.2% while the average rise in prices was 3.6%. But in the last 12 months, loss increases to 12.5 points, which are equivalent to a wage decline of 8.9%, because wages rose 28.2% and year-on-year inflation reached 40.7%.

The salary data correspond to the RIPTE (Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers) which, as of February, totaled an average of $ 72,293.40 gross, according to the report of the Ministry of Labor based on the declarations of the companies before the Social Security.

A year ago, the average salary was $ 56,386.47. Since it is the gross salary, at $ 72,293.40 the worker’s retirement and health contribution (17%) would have to be deducted, which gives $ 60,003 of “pocket salary”.

The RIPTE is calculated based on the average remuneration subject to contributions to the Argentine Integrated Pension System (SIPA) received by workers under a dependency relationship and which were declared continuously during the last 13 months.

What happened is that in January and February 2020, the increase in salaries was 13.7% due to increases by a fixed sum decree that benefited the lowest salaries in a greater proportion. This year, on the other hand, in the January-February two-month period the increases were lower, of 8.1%, compared to higher inflation, of 7.8%.

It is discounted that formal salaries in March could tie it or be above inflation due to the salary agreements in quotas that several unions signed. In addition, due to the pandemic between March and May 2020, salaries and inflation percentages were lower, so that in these months they could statistically recover ground due to increases in parity rates and also in the interannual variation, depending, of course, on the evolution of prices.

As a salary index, with that of the INDEC, the RIPTE is used every three months to set half the percentage of mobility of retirements, pensions and other social benefits. Also to update once a year the Minimum Non-Taxable Income tax and to update once a year the salary “floor” of $ 150,000 gross of Earnings to be exempt from paying this tax.