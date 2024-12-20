35,779 spectators gathered at the Villamarín for the last Conference game of the year, a smaller number than the number that usually comes to see the Betic team. Some fans move on from the Conference. Not only because Betis has had bad games in the European competition but, simply, because they are saturated with football. Compared to a few decades ago, the number of matches has increased considerably: the more football, the more money for television and the rest of the beneficiaries of this business. The games are spread throughout the week, so that one can consume them at home on the screen. There are channels that broadcast the Premier and other domestic competitions. In fact, if you wanted to, you could be watching several football games a day. What is strange is not that the stadium is not full in a tournament as lame as the Conference, but that there are still so many fans who do not miss a game. Many people don’t care that the date is on a Thursday night and that it’s cold. They care little that the rival – HJK Helsinki -, despite being recognized as the most successful club in Finland, is nothing more than a third-category team in the European competition or that Betis was practically qualified for the next phase of the continental championship. I am moved by the octogenarian fan who defies the cold and, without fear of catching a cold, does not hesitate to stay one more night at the Villamarín, regardless of the rival and the rest of the variables. That Betic experiences his bond of identification almost as a family affiliation. He goes to the stadium like the father who does not stop accompanying his son who performs in the school theater’s Christmas performance. The least important thing is the work represented. The important thing is to be there and protect the child. People gather around Christmas because they feel that they have to ritually renew the bond with friends, co-workers and family. It is time to praise what truly matters: the human factor. Thus, many Betics attended their engagement at the end of La Palmera as if it were not possible to leave their loved ones alone. Because “theirs” are not so much the players, but all the family members and close people with whom each one has shared their Beticismo. As happens at Christmas, we remember those who have gone and celebrate that those of us who are still here can meet together. The matches played on Christmas days awaken similar gregarious feelings. Many parents advance the Christmas gift and buy tickets for their children to go to football together one last time, before the year ends. And when Betis scores, they look at the sky, as if they wanted to share the victory with the grandfather who will never sit at the Christmas table again, nor will he celebrate sorrows and glories with his beloved team. The match did not disappoint. Betis won and, finally, convinced in Europe, despite the meager result. I was happy for the Betis players who gave their all, but also for the thousands of loyal followers who never fail. On Thursday night, at the same time that the green and white players were warming up minutes before the game, some friends and co-workers had arranged a meeting at a restaurant. I thought about the many fans who would have found themselves in the same position, between going to celebrate the importance of the personal bond at the company lunch or, on the contrary, attending the Betis game. That father, who was leading his son by the hand up the stairs that give access to the stadium, perhaps had to say that he would not be able to attend that evening with friends and family because his Betis was playing. Because for some, the most important meeting with “their own” is the one held at the Villamarín.

