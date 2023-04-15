In Fakel, they described the reaction of the RFU to the announcement of the club’s budget with the words “there was a slight panic”

General Director of the Voronezh “Fakel” Roman Askhabadze spoke about the reaction of representatives of the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the announcement of the club’s budget when obtaining a license to play in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The words of the functionary leads YouTube-channel “Commentary show”.

“There was a slight panic. People are not used to seeing such numbers. If we receive all the money from TV rights, from our partners in time, then the amount will be a maximum of 570-600 million rubles,” Askhabadze described the situation. He noted that the players of the team play almost for free.

After 22 rounds, Fakel is 14th in the Russian Championship standings with 17 points. The club has two wins, nine losses and 11 draws.

In the 2021/2022 season, Fakel took second place in the First League, previously called the National Football League, and secured participation in the Russian Championship. Also, the Moscow Torpedo went directly to the RPL.