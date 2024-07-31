Performance converges and overtaking disappears

“We underestimated the difficulty of overtaking“. In Hungary, the one who made these statements was Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, while in Belgium it was McLaren pit chief Andrea Stella who reiterated the same concept. In Budapest, Verstappen, with fresher tyres, fell behind Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in two stints, and the same thing happened to Lando Norris in Spa in his vain pursuit of Max Verstappen. Red Bull and McLaren are the best cars on the grid – according to the standings – but it wasn’t enough to get the better of their opponents.

Budapest and Spa are two totally different circuits, but finding difficulties in overtaking even in Belgium is a warning bell – or a fact to be definitively acknowledged – regarding the fact that the convergence of performances due to the flattening of the learning and development curves of the regulation introduced in 2022 are leading to to deny what the F1 governance intended to achieve through the return of the ground effect. The aim was to make the battles on the track easier and indeed at the beginning of 2022 Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc crossed paths practically every Sunday, but after two years now finding themselves in dirty air is detrimental and often crucial in making overtaking if not impossible at least very complicated unless you have a significant performance advantage in terms of car or tyres.

Andrea Stella underlined this by also analyzing the end of the Belgian GP: “Even though Hamilton was on significantly fresher tyres the dirty air prevented him from putting Russell under serious pressure”the words of the McLaren team principal. F1 is experiencing an exciting historical moment as underlined by the number one of Ferrari Frederic Vasseur – “four teams in ten seconds without VSC or SC is something special for the championship” – and it is objectively so. In this 2024 they have already won seven drivers and four different teams and it is very difficult to make predictions about the outcome of a race weekend.

The Spa race, overtaking or not, was very exciting, reducing the DRS zone on the Kemmel straight by 75 metres was perhaps excessive. penalizing for overtaking, but it is clear that it is increasingly difficult to find the right balance between encouraging overtaking or excessively penalising those who have to defend themselves. Qualifying and track position are becoming decisive again in F1 and the team ‘captains’ are the first to realise this. The execution of the weekend starting from the choice of compounds to use in free practice – Red Bull regretted using a set of hard tyres at the start of FP1 – in a context where balance reigns, making overtaking increasingly difficult, will make the difference from Zandvoort to Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen’s margin over Lando Norris (78 points) is comfortable as far as the Drivers’ standings are concerned, but the Constructors’ title is wide open with McLaren and Ferrari not so far behind a Red Bull that hasn’t won in four races – it hasn’t happened to Verstappen since 2020 – and that will have to find that momentum in Qualifying (Verstappen scored the first seven poles in 2024) to shore up their hopes of confirming themselves as champions in both standings given that in the race it might then be enough to ‘lock down’ by exploiting the track position.