People do not understand each other by talking. The Spanish Parliament is a shameful spectacle of deaf ears and shouts and angry laughter from drunks, in which the docile chorus of unconditional supporters bullfights their respective swords after a verbal descabello. The political leaders speak a language of harangue in which there are no nuances because it does not serve to explain or propose anything, nor to rationally persuade, but to excite with tiring slogans and embarrassing jokes the most faithful militants, those who were already convinced beforehand. The language of the political class and its populous cortege of commentators is stitched with crutches and phrases that spread with epidemic speed: the red lines, the overtakingthe voting ground, the “this is not about”, the battle of the story, the space, the hard core, the betting on, the territories, the barons, the baronies. A bit of a manic observer of the language, I listen to statements like an excessive music lover who is always in a painful wait for false notes. In this exhausting, though superfluous, task, I have been educated by three novelists with infallible ears: Flaubert, Galdós, Clarín. All three had the talent of capturing the vulgarities and nonsense of public speech, and invented characters whose perfect stupidity, vulgar or pompous, was defined by their verbal routines. But perhaps it was Marcel Proust who created the best drawn, and most comical, model of that pompous type of diplomat or veteran of high politics who achieves a prestige of sagacity and high confidential knowledge by spreading certain trite expressions. The Marquis de Norpois does not say “the British government” but rather “the court of Saint James”, and always refers to the Quai d’Orsay rather than the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the same unction with which our great experts speak of the “Asian giant” or the “Washington Consensus”.

In the prologue to the Don Quixote In 1605, an imaginary friend advised Cervantes to write “plainly, with meaningful, honest and well-placed words.” Naturalness is the only secret of style. Only by speaking can people understand each other: calling bread a spade and wine a spade. Political scientists often use jargon that only they understand, but the fundamental texts of human emancipation are written with luminous clarity: the essays Montaigne, the American Declaration of Independence, the Articles of The EncyclopediaMary Wollstonecraft’s great feminist plea, John Stuart Mill’s essay on liberty, Communist Manifestothe Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Three Guineas Virginia Woolf. George Orwell understood that the corruption of language was inseparable from the corruption of civic life, and that clear and precise expression in the common language acted as an antidote to the sinister euphemisms of totalitarian propaganda. Emily Dickinson was entirely transparent in asserting her solitary freedom of conscience in the face of the religious fundamentalism that surrounded her: “Some celebrate the Sabbath / By going to church / I celebrate it / By staying at home.”

The result of the European elections has confirmed a linguistic mutation that has been going on for a long time, and which suddenly became clear during Donald Trump’s first election campaign. The more or less extreme right has discovered the euphoria of saying everything, of feeding hatred, of not submitting to any formality or control or stopping at any offence that would have been unimaginable very recently. When the recording of Trump celebrating the delight of grabbing women was released,by the pussy”, it seemed not only that he was going to lose the election, but that he would have to give up his candidacy, in a country where certain verbs and names of bodies that are already common in our media are suppressed in the newspapers with a chaste asterisk. Now we understand that Trump won not in spite of the barbarities he said, but thanks to them.

In the past, one difference between the right and the left was that the right was formal and used formal, measured language, and the left was agitating, foul-mouthed, iconoclastic. Now, in Spain, in the United States, throughout Europe, it is the right that is indulging in a kind of orgy of vile language, vindicating crude insults as an exercise in freedom, using words and arguments that have not been openly expressed in public since the days of fascism: against foreigners, against women, against the right to abortion, against social justice.

The far right has discovered the pleasure of disregarding all verbal scruples, and if necessary even institutional ones. And above all, it has discovered that this verbal brutality, far from harming it, wins it the sympathies of two groups that are theoretically opposed to each other: the richest and many of the poor or very poor who bother to vote. Trump is voted for by billionaires with private jets and unemployed whites from former industrial areas who lose their teeth from a young age and suffer amputations because they do not have health insurance that allows them to treat their diabetes.

In the left’s inability to mobilize social majorities there is also an element of language. The extreme right is clear and decisive in its proclamations of resentment and revenge. The right has discovered freedom at the same time that the left has locked itself in a linguistic ghetto, made up of identity jargon and fetish terms copied from the most hermetic language that exists, that which emerged in the departments of cultural studies and gender studies of American universities, which are at the same time translations of the fearsome French “Theory”, the school of the great oracular sorcerers, Foucault, Derrida, Deleuze, etc. In the greenhouse of a university it is easy to imagine that words and theories matter more than reality, and that to achieve justice, equality, and the rights of minorities, it is enough to impose ideological censorship and a verbal orthodoxy specific to each identity group that can mark as a heretic anyone who does not obey it without fissures. Like a virus escaping from a laboratory, these seemingly liberating authoritarian languages ​​have spread from universities to the world of left-wing parties, administrations, and newspaper columns.

A right-wing orator says what he thinks and excites his followers. A left-wing activist must measure every word he says, so as not to risk excommunication or schismatic quarrel with those who do not exactly share the verbal codes of the pressure group that is the bearer of each minority, or of the sub-minorities within each one of them; the speaker or writer must be more careful to repeat all the duplications and euphemisms of gender or race or sexual modality that are necessary than to explain with eloquence and enthusiasm practical ideals that improve life and ensure the freedom of the immense majority. But clear and resounding words and rigorous arguments are needed to thwart the demagogic fantasies that seduce those who have lost all hope of justice and seek saviors and scapegoats. The language of ideological sects is designed so that their members secretly recognize each other. If the Left, in the broad and generous sense of the word, wants to be understood by the majority, it will have to speak again in the language of everyone, that of equality and fraternity.

