On Saturday (Oct 22, 2002), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) praised the appointment of Minister André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) during a service with evangelical leaders at the church of Itaquera, in the east of São Paulo. According to the Chief Executive, the representative “terribly evangelical” It is “a warrior” in the defense of religious guidelines in the Court.

“We managed to place a brother of ours in the Federal Supreme Court as a minister. A terribly evangelical. A guarantee that our agendas, which have to do with our families, will have a warrior to defend us”, said the candidate for re-election.

In a speech, the president explored customary agendas supported by the church. “On this side, we are against abortion, gender ideology, drug liberation and we are for freedom“, said. “We know in the pandemic how absurd it was to close churches”, he added.

Bolsonaro also mentioned the Nicaraguan government, which closed religious institutions. He often associates President Daniel Ortega with his rival in the electoral race, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Bolsonaro’s candidate for the government of São Paulo, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), was also present.