In Finland, a suspect within the tried homicide of the Chechen blogger Musa Lomaev, identified for criticism of the top of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, was detained. In keeping with Kavkaz.Realii, that is the fourth state of emergency because the starting of the yr with the participation of Chechen bloggers in Europe.

Lomaev mentioned that an investigation is presently underway, throughout which he was taken underneath safety and his exercise within the video weblog was quickly restricted. In keeping with Lomaev, the ordering events provided $ 500,000 for his homicide.

Lomaev runs a YouTube channel the place he usually criticizes the Chechen authorities. In keeping with the newspaper, in 2004, when the blogger was in Grozny, he was kidnapped and tortured by the police. Lomaev was accused of terrorist assaults towards legislation enforcement officers.

In January, Imran Aliyev, identified underneath the pseudonym Mansur Stary, was killed in France. His physique with traces of violent dying was discovered within the lodge. Sources accustomed to the investigation recommended that the killer could possibly be linked with the top of Chechnya, however this model was not confirmed.

In February, it grew to become identified concerning the assault in Poland on the blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, additionally identified for criticizing Kadyrov. It was famous that the attacker launched himself as a policeman and made his method into the house the place Abdurakhmanov lives. He tried to kill the sleeping blogger with a hammer, after the assault the sufferer was hospitalized. In Chechnya, they mentioned that the try on the blogger’s life seems like a comedy.

Blogger Mamikhan (Anzor) Umarov was shot within the head in July in Austria. Representatives of the Chechen diaspora consider that the top of Chechnya could possibly be concerned within the crime, as Umarov usually criticized him. Kadyrov, however, accused international particular companies of the blogger’s homicide – in his opinion, they work towards him and Russia as an entire. Later, his kin from the village of Mesker-Yurt in Chechnya claimed duty for the homicide of Umarov.