Bloomberg: EU countries are considering lowering the oil price limit to $60 per barrel

In Europe, they thought about a new price ceiling for oil from Russia. As became known BloombergNow the EU is considering lowering the price limit to $60 per barrel.

Agency sources indicate that such a level could suit a larger number of members of the bloc and the G7 countries. However, discussions are still ongoing, and it is not yet clear what the final price will be. The price of 60 barrels per barrel has not yet been put forward for official discussion.

Negotiations in Europe have stalled since last week. Poland and the Baltic states have demanded a price that is putting more pressure on Moscow, arguing that the current offers, which have dropped to $62, are too generous. Greece and other supplier countries advocated a higher cost, no less than $70.

The European Commission, according to Politico, has already scheduled a meeting to discuss the oil price ceiling. Negotiations are expected to take place this week. The maximum price, according to sources, may be set at $62 per barrel.

The European Union seeks to agree on a price ceiling for Russian fuel by December 5, when a ban on insurance, transportation and maintenance of tankers with Russian oil will come into force if the price of its purchase is above the established limit.