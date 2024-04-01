The continuation of the conflict in Ukraine turned out to be beneficial for Europe for a number of reasons. One of them is the demographic situation on the continent. Why Europeans attract Ukrainian refugees, the program found out “The most shocking hypotheses”.

If in 1960 in Europe there were 4.1 million deaths per 7.6 million newborns, then in 2016 these figures leveled off – 5.1 million people were born and died that year. Le Monde journalists noted that the fighting in Ukraine could improve the demographic situation in the European Union (EU), and therefore the flow of refugees could be beneficial to them.

“Some countries offer attractive prospects for integration. This is mainly the emigration of women and children, since martial law prohibits able-bodied men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country,” the publication wrote.

At the time the special operation began, 42 million people lived in Ukraine. Since then, between 8 and 10 million people have left the country, most heading to Europe. These figures were stated by the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton. According to experts, with this trend, in ten years the population of Ukraine will decrease to 24 million.

“There will be a shortage of population for this area. It will be necessary to restore the destroyed industry and agriculture,” said Moscow State University professor Sergei Chernyakhovsky.

EU countries and the UK are fighting for refugees, about 80% of whom are young Ukrainian women and children.

“Now Europe prefers non-Arab men as migrants. They do not assimilate either in the first or second generation, they behave hooligans, do not work, and spoil the appearance of cities. Old Europe prefers white women from Ukraine. It’s not surprising, because economical Ukrainian women are needed not only as future wives of Europeans, but also as cheap, uncomplaining labor,” notes Igor Prokopenko.

Refugees share their experiences and tell where it is more profitable to move. So, they do not advise going to Sweden and Switzerland because the benefits are too low. European officials say that in this way they want to stimulate adaptation to their countries, marriage and integration into economic life.

“They don’t work, they are used to receiving benefits and doing nothing. They understand perfectly well that if they start working, they will lose the right to benefits. Benefits allow them to live, and they can do all the other work unofficially, earning some money,” explained political scientist Alexander Skubchenko.