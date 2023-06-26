DT: Europe plans to create a prototype defense system against hypersonic weapons in three years

European missile manufacturer MBDA plans to develop defense systems against hypersonic weapons in the next three years. The newspaper writes about it Daily Telegraphreferring to the chief executive of the company, Eric Beranger.

The defense system can be deployed across Europe to shoot down missiles that travel at 6,900 miles per hour. [11 тысяч километров в час] Eric BerangerCEO of MBDA

He also noted that the system is being developed by a team led by MBDA, which is partially owned by the British defense company BAE Systems.

The publication writes that the corporation today has agreements at an early stage with France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands to develop a prototype over the next three years.

Eric Beranger noted that MBDA’s priority is “to guide Europe towards the most effective solution to counter hypersonic threats.”

How Britain and the United States tried to develop a system of protection against hypersonic weapons a year ago

In July 2022, the British media reported that the United States and the United Kingdom were developing systems to protect against hypersonic weapons. At the same time, journalists pointed out that this direction is underdeveloped.

At the same time, the president of the Pentagon supplier Raytheon, Wes Kremer, said that in the United States, the field of defense against hypersonic weapons was in its infancy. According to him, Raytheon presented the only project of such a system in the USA.

In turn, the head of Cohort, Andy Tomis, who supplies equipment for the British Navy, confirmed that his corporation is developing means to counter hypersonic weapons. However, he called it a difficult task.

In the summer of that year, the United States conducted the third successful test in a row of hypersonic weapons. The product tested was a Raytheon air-breathing rocket.

US attempt to get ahead of Russia in the development of hypersonic weapons

At the beginning of this year, information appeared that the US Navy plans to begin test launches of hypersonic missiles from the stealth destroyer Zumwalt (DDG-1000) of the same type in December 2025. It was noted that work is currently underway to make changes to the design of the ship.

The advent of hypersonic weapons aboard the Navy destroyer Zumwalt by 2025 will be a historic and significant development as it will provide a new “attack speed” for a surface warship US edition of 19FortyFive

In response, the director of the department for non-proliferation and arms control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Ermakov, said that the country was ahead of the States in the development and deployment of advanced hypersonic weapons.

The expert also noted that Washington is striving to reduce this gap from Moscow, but it fails to do so.

The US is clearly hurt [тем]that Russia was seriously ahead of them in the development and deployment of advanced hypersonic weapons Vladimir Ermakov Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Military expert Alexei Leonkov also criticized the United States. In his opinion, the United States lacks breakthrough technologies to create effective hypersonic weapons. He also mentioned that in 2018 Russia announced the Avangard, Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic systems. After that, Washington “stretched all its financial muscles” to create hypersonic weapons.

Vladimir Putin on the presence of hypersonic weapons in Russia

At the end of March this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that the state has hypersonic weapons and other modern systems. According to him, Moscow does not actually use this weapon, but it is already in service.

And finally – we, yes, we need to do a lot, for example, for the development of ground forces, but then we did not have hypersonic weapons [в 2014 году], and now there is. Yes, we don’t actually use it, but it’s there. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In addition, the Russian side allowed the transfer of Russian hypersonic technologies to friendly countries. But only if an appropriate political decision is made in Moscow. The Russian-Indian project of the BrahMos family of supersonic missiles was also mentioned.

Not only the USA and Europe are united

On June 16, the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced the development of a new Sky Sonic anti-missile, which is designed to combat hypersonic weapons.

As indicated by the media, Sky Sonic is under development and has not been tested. The multi-stage rocket was developed over the course of several years in secret from other countries. It was also noted that the project was presented in the United States and the reviews were positive.

In the same month, the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran presented the Fattah hypersonic missile with a range of up to 1,400 kilometers, which is invulnerable to anti-missile defense (ABM) weapons.

It was clarified that the Fattah with a solid-fuel engine is able to overcome all missile defense systems and hit them.

In turn, military expert Vasily Dandykin expressed doubt that the Iranian hypersonic missile meets the declared characteristics.

However, in his opinion, by demonstrating the missile, Tehran gave a signal to Israel and the United States. Dandykin also ruled out the possibility of Iran transferring such ammunition to Russia, since the Russian arsenals contain “the entire range of cruise and ballistic missiles.”