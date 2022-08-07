The Financial Times reported on the concern of the European Union due to the rapprochement between Russia and Turkey

Western states are concerned about the deepening of cooperation between Russia and Turkey, informed The Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

According to the international newspaper, after talks between Russian and Turkish leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, six unnamed Western officials said they were concerned about the rapprochement of politicians and statements by the presidents about their intention to expand cooperation in trade and energy.

We’re trying to get the Turks to pay attention to our concerns. Financial Times source

One of the European politicians, whose name was not released, said that the European Union is “more and more closely” following Russian-Turkish relations. Another interlocutor of the newspaper called Ankara’s behavior towards Moscow “extremely opportunistic.”

The publication recalled the threats from Washington, which warned of the danger of “friendship” with Russia. He said that countries helping the Russian Federation to evade restrictions would face “secondary sanctions.”

The author writes that the EU remains more restrained in this respect. Three European officials specified that there had not yet been any official discussions about possible restrictive measures against Turkey in Brussels.

Meeting between Putin and Erdogan

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Its main goal is to protect people who are being abused and genocide in the Donbass, as well as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

The heads of the two states met on Friday, August 5, at the Rus sanatorium in Sochi. This site is rarely used for official events, since the Russian leader has his own summer residence, Bocharov Ruchey, in the city – Erdogan has been there many times.

Despite the current regional and global challenges, the leaders reaffirmed their common will to further develop Russian-Turkish relations based on respect, recognition of mutual interests and in accordance with their international obligations. press service of the President of Russia

During the meeting, which lasted more than four hours, the leaders held extensive consultations on the bilateral agenda of relations between Moscow and Ankara. The parties touched upon the topics of cooperation, the effectiveness of the mechanism for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, as well as the state of affairs in Syria and Ukraine.

Results of the meeting

Following the talks, Putin and Erdogan adopted a joint statement. As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov explained, no other documents were planned to be signed during the negotiations, including a memorandum of cooperation.

We emphasize the key importance of sincere, frank and trusting relations between Russia and Turkey for achieving regional and international stability Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoganjoint statement

The Turkish president invited his Russian colleague to hold a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He explained that he still calls for a diplomatic path in resolving the crisis in Ukraine. The Turkish leader assured that he would continue to develop dialogue with Russia. In this way, he intends to contribute to regional and global peace. According to Erdogan, the meetings in Sochi are useful for both countries.

Despite the difficulties on the ground, I also firmly believe that the Ukrainian crisis will be resolved at the negotiating table. I once again reminded Mr. Putin that we can hold his meeting with Mr. Zelensky See also Abdullah bin Zayed: Strengthening cooperation in facing global challenges Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President

Negotiation

In May, Zelensky announced his readiness to meet only with Putin.

I do not accept any meeting with anyone from Russia, except with the President. And only if there is only one question on the table – the end of the war. All. Nothing else to talk about Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The last face-to-face talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29. Following the meeting, a member of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the talks allowed the Russian side to receive confirmation of Ukraine’s intentions to abandon the course towards joining NATO.