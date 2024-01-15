The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said on January 15 that Germany needs to start military action against Russia to instill fear among its own people, thereby avoiding a social explosion.

According to the politician, in Germany, unrest associated with explosive social unrest will begin in February 2024 and reach a peak in 2025.

As Filippo noted, the military plan allegedly developed by the Bundeswehr is “extremely precise” and is aimed primarily at the internal audience of the European Union (EU) to prevent a social explosion.

“War as a diversionary maneuver to avoid an uprising of the people against the oligarchy! War as a way to instill fear and a state of siege,” he wrote on his page on the social network X.

Earlier that day, ex-Bundestag deputy and political scientist Waldemar Gerdt said that the German authorities are scaring their own population with a war with Russia so that they will be distracted from social and economic problems within the country.

The day before, the German newspaper Bild, citing a “secret document” of the Bundeswehr, reported that Germany is preparing for a military clash between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the country’s Ministry of Defense, could occur in 2025. It is assumed that Russia will launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine in the spring of 2024 and defeat the Ukrainian Armed Forces by June.

The German Ministry of Defense commented on the publication with a statement that considering different scenarios is part of everyday military practice, especially during army training.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in a comment to Izvestia, called the Bild material “last year’s horoscope for Pisces in Cancer.” She admitted that the analytical part of the document for the Bundeswehr could have been prepared by the German Foreign Ministry. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov dismissed this plan as a canard.

On January 15, the director of the NATO Center of Excellence for Strategic Communication, Janis Sarts, said that Bild's material about Germany's alleged preparation for a possible clash with Russia was based on a scenario for possible exercises that was obtained by journalists. According to him, in the past such scenarios were completely fictitious with non-existent countries and regions, but now they use real geographical names.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning of an allegedly imminent war with Russia. Western European media and experts refer to the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine and prophesy that in the future Russia will “set off to conquer the whole world.” However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that there is nothing like this in the Russian Federation’s plans, but the country is ready for any attacks from NATO.