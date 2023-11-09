The European Parliament demanded that the ban on the import of Russian cars into the EU be reviewed

The European Parliament (EP) demanded that the European Commission reconsider the recommendation to ban the import of personal cars of Russians into the EU. Writes about this RIA News.

Members of the European Parliament said that the confiscation of personal belongings and cars with Russian license plates is an excessive enforcement of sanctions, which “discredits their purpose, as well as the sanctions instrument itself.”

As the source clarifies, EP resolutions on foreign policy are not binding. At the same time, other political structures in Europe are obliged to listen to the opinions of parliamentarians.

In September 2023, the European Commission published an explanation according to which EU sanctions apply to personal vehicles of Russian residents, and, therefore, Russians cannot come in their cars even for a short period of time and for tourism purposes. From this recommendation it formally follows that some personal items, such as laptops, smartphones and hygiene products, cannot be imported into the European Union.

The European Commission’s conclusion led to cases of confiscation of property from Russian travelers. Thus, in October, customs officers in Estonia confiscated two wooden hangers from tourists due to a ban on the export of wood from the Russian Federation.