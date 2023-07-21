The authorities of the Netherlands announced the unwillingness of Europe to confiscate the frozen assets of Russia

Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on Foreign Affairs and Security Jeffrey van Leeuwen said at the Aspen Security Forum that the European Union cannot yet reach an agreement on the seizure of frozen Russian assets and their transfer to Ukraine. His words lead TASS.

The politician announced the unwillingness of Europe to confiscate the frozen assets of Russia and give them to Ukraine. He explained that this was due to German objections and legal issues that could be taken to court. “We are not far advanced yet to say that we can do it,” added the representative of the Netherlands.

In June, EU authorities admitted that they could not legally confiscate Russia’s frozen assets. Instead, the countries found an alternative way to pass the profits from Russian funds to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Thus, European leaders proposed to impose a tax on windfall profits received from blocked securities of the Russian Central Bank.

Earlier, the European Commission (EC) calculated the exact amount of Russian assets frozen by the EU. According to European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, they amount to 207 billion