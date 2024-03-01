Bloomberg: France, Germany and ECB fear Russia's response to asset confiscation

Europe has begun to fear the possible seizure of frozen Russian assets. Representatives of France, Germany and the European Central Bank (ECB) have already expressed their concerns about this decision.

This topic was discussed during negotiations in Sao Paulo on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries. Basically, the West is wary of appropriating Moscow's money because of Russia's response and the consequences of such a decision for the global financial system.

Europe fears for the stability of its currency

A Bloomberg source said France, Germany and the ECB had warned their allies about Russia's retaliation for the confiscation of its assets. In their opinion, the seizure of Russian assets will negatively affect the stability of the global financial system as a whole. In particular, the European currency, the euro, will suffer. It may lose its role as a reliable reserve currency.

Photo: Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had previously warned about similar consequences. According to him, due to actions with Russian assets, the reliability of the dollar and euro has been completely undermined. Among the countries that drew their own conclusions from the situation, the minister named China, which is reducing its participation in American securities. However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assessed such risks as unlikely.

In addition, Bloomberg writes, the withdrawal of Russian funds will lead to a reputational blow to the European Union. As the agency explains, such a step will create a precedent that will encourage other states to avoid holding reserves in Western currencies.

Earlier, the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that funds from frozen Russian assets could be used for military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The head of the EC emphasized that she sees no better use for this money than “to make Ukraine and the whole of Europe a safer place to live.”

Russia spoke about retaliatory measures aimed at frozen assets of the West

Siluanov recalled that Russia also has frozen Western assets. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Finance said, the volume of frozen Western assets in Russia is comparable to what unfriendly states have blocked.

Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Thus, he assured, any actions by Western countries within the framework of sanctions pressure will receive a symmetrical response. However, the head of the department added, Russia’s actions will only be a reaction.

“This is not a question for us; we are following the decisions of Western countries. We also have no less frozen,” he pointed out.

Siluanov also warned the West about the consequences of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The minister noted that such an idea is fundamentally wrong. It undermines the foundations and foundations of the global financial system when the reserves of national banks fall under political restrictions.