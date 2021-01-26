Europeans use any kind of chinstrap. Surgical, made of cloth without a filter, of cloth with a filter, washable, not washable, washable but it is clear from the stains that they do not wash, made of paper, leather and even plastic. White, blue, black, with Rainbow, with drawings, with flags, with the AC Milan or FC Barcelona crest. The Spanish extreme right was given the emblem of the Civil Guard. Many Catalan nationalists have a red bow to remember their former president, Carles Puigdemont, who can only be seen wearing black cloth chinstraps. In Germany, the extreme rightists begin to use some that are written: “Merkel’s burqa”.

The chinstrap market It’s a world. And some governments got tired because they consider that many do not comply the minimum safety standards and because they fear that are not efficient against the new variants of the coronavirus, the British, the Brazilian, the South African or those that are emerging.

The Austrian government took the first step. From this Monday he made the use of FFP2 chinstraps for anyone over 14 years old whenever you go by public transport, enter any health facility or any supermarket or store.

Practically they will be the masks that are used in closed places. In a country that has experienced some controversial measures (closing schools while the ski slopes were kept open), the new chinstraps seem to have been adapted sin more trouble.

The FFP2 mask is the sister of what is sold in Argentina as N95 mask, technically considered respirators. They are named for their ability to filter 95% of ambient particles.

Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz’s executive took steps to make them affordable. All stores must sell them for no more than 59 cents euros, about 72 cents at the current exchange rate.

In the free market the price varies between two and five euros. Experts explain that these chinstraps filter up to 94% of the particles. It is allowed to skip the obligation to pregnant women and to those who, for medical reasons, can argue that these chinstraps make it difficult for them to breathe.

“All protection is good”



Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said that “any mouth and nose protection is good, but the FFP2 mask is tremendously superior”.

The most common chinstraps, those of cotton or other type of textile fiber, They protect the person in front of us because they prevent us from spreading particles but not from inhaling them. FFP2s work the other way around, making it difficult for you to contaminate us but making it easier for us to contaminate others. The idea is that if everyone uses them there will be less contamination.

A mask of the FFP2 type. Photo: AFP

The debate on the introduction of the obligation to wear FFP2 chinstraps heated up after approval in Austria. The German and French governments have indicated for weeks that they could adopt the same measure and introduce the obligation of these chinstraps, which are also known as “selfish” because they prevent a person from catching the virus but not from spreading it to others.

In Germany there is debate at the national level but only the southern Bavarian lander, bordering Austria and one of the largest in Germany, made this chinstrap mandatory.

Also in France, the government of President Emmanuel Macron is studying its obligatory nature in closed spaces. With the same argument as Austria: stop the most contagious variants.

In France you could opt for FFP1, a model that protects somewhat less in principle but is easier to produce and cheaper. Both FFP2 and FFP1 can be used multiple times before being thrown away but they cannot be washed. It is also not suitable to use them during more than 75 minutes followed.

The arrival of Joe Biden required the use of a chinstrap. But there is no specification on which type should be used.

Health personnel use the safest ones, but the recommendation for people is to use anyone covering their mouth. They wear bandanas, cloth, homemade, whatever.

A woman wearing a chinstrap at the Los Angeles airport. Photo: AFP

The most cautious use on their own the disposable celestial that is used in hospitals that are sold without problems in any pharmacy. But, days ago, Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top adviser, said that it is better to use a multi-layered chinstrap of fabric because it protects better.

The use of the chinstrap in the USA has become a political issue or partisan. In the interior of the country, in territory where there are many supporters of Donald Trump, they refuse to use it because they consider it a sign of weakness, of limitation of freedom and intervention of the state. Since many Trump supporters deny the disease or downplay it (as the former president did at the outset) they are reluctant to use it.

To remove the doubts about what to use and what not, in August 2020 a study analyzed 14 types of face masks according to the type of protection they offer.

The research was carried out by Duke University, in the United States.

Paula Lugones, Washington correspondent contributed to this report