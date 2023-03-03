Carlos Rodríguez has had an interesting career in Mexican soccer. The midfielder won the 2019 Liga MX Apertura title, one Copa MX, one Supercopa MX and two Concacaf Champions Leagues with Monterrey. As a player of the Mexican National Team, he won the 2019 Gold Cup, the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
At 26, ‘Charly’ has achieved several achievements in his career, but he has been denied one of his greatest dreams: playing in European football. Rodríguez had a brief stint in Spanish soccer when Rayados lent him to CD Toledo. In a recent interview, the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine midfielder revealed that one of his goals is to play on the Old Continent and that he will continue to try to take that step.
“(About the interest of European teams in his services) To ask… yes there have been, but not yet from closer talks. It is one thing to ask and another thing to talk about it to start negotiating (…) I still have it (the dream of going to Europe) and I’m going to try as hard as possible”
– Carlos Rodríguez in W Sports
A few years ago, after the good level shown in Rayados and El Tri, it was rumored that teams like Manchester United and Lazio were interested in the services of the midfielder from Monterrey. However, this situation did not go beyond being a rumor and a formal proposal for the services of ‘Charly’ Rodríguez never came.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Rodríguez’s approximate market value is eight million euros. This figure, coupled with Rodríguez’s age, could prevent him from leaving La Noria in the near future. The player has a contract with the Machine until December 2025.
