Hungarian Prime Minister Orban announced the refusal of Western companies to leave Russia due to sanctions

European companies refuse to leave Russia even after the imposition of sanctions, as they believe that the Russian economy remains part of the global one. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced this at a speech at the Free University in Transylvania. TASS.

“Of the 1,400 largest Western companies, only 8.5 percent left Russia,” the head of the Hungarian government said.

As Orban said, 88 percent of pharmaceuticals, 79 percent of mining, 70 percent of energy and 77 percent of other Western firms operating in Russia at the beginning of 2022 continue their work. In 2022, they brought $3.5 billion to the country’s budget.

Orban also noted that Europe is suffering because of the sanctions, as it has abandoned Russian energy. In this regard, Western countries are forced to buy energy resources at twice the price, which is why their products are no longer competitive in the market.

Earlier, the White House said that the sanctions are not an obstacle to contacts with Russia. We are talking about the sanctions imposed by Moscow against US officials.