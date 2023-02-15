Politico: AFU should save ammunition due to the depletion of weapons in Western countries

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) should use less ammunition due to the depletion of weapons in Western countries. With such an opinion spoke Politico columnist Paul McLeary.

The journalist said that the United States is primarily paying attention to the Armed Forces in changing the methods of combat. Washington teaches Kyiv to rely not on artillery shelling, but on troop maneuvers.

McLeary added that Western countries are becoming increasingly concerned about the possibility of resupplying weapons. That is why NATO instructors are teaching the Armed Forces in Europe how to operate with the least number of artillery shells. The author concluded that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to save ammunition due to the depletion of Western weapons.

Earlier, the United States announced a new package of assistance from NATO members for Ukraine. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said France and Italy would supply Kyiv with new air defense systems, while Norway would transfer $7.5 billion.