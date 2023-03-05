The head of the EC von der Leyen said that the EU got rid of dependence on oil and gas from Russia

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union got rid of dependence on gas and oil supplies from Russia. This is reported TASS.

“Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas supplies is now in the past,” she said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The head of the EC recalled that Russia had reduced gas exports to Europe by 80 percent in eight months. However, the EU was able to make up for this “through hard work”.

At the same time, Ursula von der Leyen admitted that the Allies helped Europe. “Of course, good friends, such as the United States and Norway, helped us, who supported us with supplies of liquefied and piped gas,” she said.

Earlier, the European Commission predicted a shortage and a rise in gas prices next winter. Europe is expected to face higher inflation claims in 2024 as “price pressure could be more significant than expected”.