World prices for olive oil rose to $8,900 per ton

World prices for olive oil have jumped to record levels, causing an increase in the number of thefts of this product in Europe. This is reported with reference to data from the US Department of Agriculture and the analytical company Mintec. CNBC.

Against the backdrop of a prolonged drought in the main oil producing countries, its price rose to $8,900 per ton. In August, the average price was more than double (130 percent) higher than last year, with no signs of a decline, the US agency said in a report. At the same time, according to Mintec, the cost of olive oil in the Spanish region of Andalusia reached $9.02 per kilogram in September, which was the highest level in the company’s entire monitoring history (plus 111 percent for the year).

Due to a sharp jump in the value of “liquid gold” in Spain, its thefts have become more frequent. Thus, on August 30, about 50 thousand liters of extra virgin olive oil were stolen from one of the oil mills in the province of Cordoba, Marin Serrano El Lagar. The losses of the family business from the actions of criminals are estimated at 420 thousand euros, while the criminals have not yet been detained. Shortly before this, thieves stole six thousand liters of oil worth 50 thousand euros from the Terraverne oil mill. This time, along with the product, company belongings were stolen – computers, tables, chairs and other items.

Spain’s olive oil production fell to around 610,000 tonnes last season, down by more than half from the usual 1.3-1.5 million tonnes. At the same time, the situation is aggravated by concerns about reduced production in other countries such as Italy and Greece, said Mintec analyst Kyle Holland. He also warned that oil supplies could run out before October, when supplies from the new harvest usually begin.

In August, analysts from the Association of Retail Trade Companies (AKORT) warned about the rise in price of imported olive oil in Russia. Since the beginning of 2023, the average cost of oil from Italy, Greece, Turkey and Tunisia on the Russian market has increased by 40-50 percent compared to the level of the second half of 2022. In their opinion, growth will continue, but the rise in price will be gradual, since a significant part of domestic retail chains have stocks accumulated before wholesale prices are adjusted.