European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, who oversees vaccination policy in the European Commission, has named the possible timing of the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Europe. It is reported by TASS…

Breton said he respects Russian scientists and has no reason to doubt their vaccine. However, if the drug is tested in the coming weeks or months, and a way is found to produce it in Europe, it will take 10-14 months for the first batch of doses to be released.

“Why not? But this will not be the answer to our today’s problems, ”he explained.

Earlier, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Health, Fahrettin Koca, announced the start of preliminary negotiations on the purchase of Sputnik V.