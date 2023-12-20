Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/20/2023 – 7:27

The London Stock Exchange contradicts the negative tone of other European markets and operates higher in the first stage of trading this Wednesday, 20th, after the slowdown in consumer inflation (CPI) in the United Kingdom boosted expectations for interest cuts from the Bank of England (BoE).

Shortly after 6:30 am (Brasília time), the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the main shares in the region, fell 0.18%, to 476.18 points.

The British CPI rose 3.9% in November compared to the same month last year, as reported by the country's statistics agency earlier. The result was below the forecast of analysts consulted by FactSet, who expected an annual increase of 4.4%. It also represented a slowdown from the 4.6% increase in October.

After the release of the indicator, the market increased bets on monetary easing and began pricing in a 140 basis point cut in BoE interest rates next year, according to ING. The Dutch bank, however, believes that the relaxation will be milder: “We still think that the Bank will prefer to act with a little more caution, with cuts of 100 basis points starting in August”, it states, in a report.

Despite this, on the other side of the English Channel, business is moving away from the purchasing momentum seen in the English capital. There are signs of exhaustion of the rally of recent days in variable income, as evidenced by the downward bias of futures linked to New York stock indices this morning.

In Germany, the product price index (PPI) fell by almost 8% in November's annual comparison, a drop below the 11% drop recorded in October. The GFK index projected an increase in consumer confidence to -25.1 in January.

All in all, at the time mentioned above, the London Stock Exchange advanced 0.86%, but Frankfurt fell 0.06%, Paris fell 0.08%, Lisbon lost 0.58% and Milan lost 0.39%. At the exchange rate, the euro fell to US$ 1.09645 and the pound, to US$ 1.2668. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six strong rivals, rose 0.05% to 102.225 points.