The desperation of some, in a context of pandemic, has generated innumerable opportunities for unscrupulous scammers. This is what happens in Europe, where day by day the black market of the coronavirus.

A BBC report indicates that the dark internet has tripled the number of ads offering dosages of AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccines at prices ranging from $ 500 to $ 750.

According to the article, the cybersecurity firm Check Point detected more than 1,200 advertisements in that strip of the web that is only accessed through specific tools.

One-day delivery services are even offered within the United States and even express in other parts of the world.

Another market that is flourishing is that of falsified negative tests, which are increasingly important to be able to travel between countries and to carry out all kinds of activities.

“Buy two negative tests and get the third one for free”, reads one of the notices found by the British chain.

Check Point contacted a seller of vaccination certificates, which offered them at $ 150 each and charged in the hard-to-track cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are usually the preferred means of payment within the dark internet.

Vaccines, certificates and falsified test results are increasingly sought after, and they will be even more so if the “Green Digital Certificate” is finally incorporated in Europe, which would allow vaccinated people, or have a test with a negative result, or have recently recovered from the virus, travel freely within the European Union.

Within the UK, a vaccine passport system is also being considered, which could be used to enter bars, events and shows.

Most of these services are also as fake as the merchandise they offer. From Checkpoint they have contacted a seller to buy a vaccine that never arrived. In addition, there are other risks, since with the excuse of preparing certificates the buyer is asked for a series of personal data that puts him at risk in the face of another series of scams.

DB