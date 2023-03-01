The European Commission (EC) has developed a project to transfer the economy to wartime in order to support Ukraine. On Wednesday, March 1, the magazine reports Der Spiegel.

According to the magazine, the EC is preparing to present to the EU member states a plan that will ensure not only the military supply of Ukraine, but also the replenishment of weapons stocks in the EU countries. It is noted that the transition project includes three stages.

At the first stage, it is planned to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, in particular artillery shells of 155 caliber. At the second, joint purchases of weapons and ammunition are planned to fill the gaps in the stocks of the EU countries and ensure supplies to Ukraine in the long term. The third stage includes increasing the production of ammunition by more than three times “taking into account the changed security situation.”

Earlier, on February 19, the head of the foreign policy service of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said that Ukraine receives enough weapons, but little ammunition. He stressed that the EU must solve this problem within weeks. On March 6-7, EU Foreign Ministers will meet to coordinate the supply of additional weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

A day earlier, Reuters reported that the EU foreign ministers were going to discuss the idea of ​​joint purchases of 155 mm NATO shells on February 20. It is noted that the European Union intends to join forces with the bloc’s defense industry in order to accelerate and increase the production of ammunition needed by Ukraine.

On the same day, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that many countries found they did not have serviceable tanks to hand over to Kyiv. In addition, ammunition stocks were also insufficient. As Wallace noted, NATO countries “had to realize with pain” that their armies had been depleted over the past 30 years.

On February 15, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kiev was apparently running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, according to McGregor, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

