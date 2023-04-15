With climate change, more and more areas of Europe are becoming vulnerable to dengue. Emblematic of this phenomenon is the case of a British woman infected in September 2022 in the south of France, the protagonist of a study that is being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCmid 2023, scheduled in Copenhagen from Saturday 15 April to Tuesday 18).

In the work, the UK and French doctors provide the details of the clinical case: the 44-year-old patient, with no underlying pathologies, presented herself in a UK emergency room. She had a fever for 3 days, headache in the back of her eyes, body aches, and a widespread, blanching erythematous rash on her skin (which can occur with a range of infections). The woman had returned the day before the onset of symptoms from France, where she had been visiting her family near Nice. And she hadn’t traveled to any other country. Other family members were also unwell and had the same symptoms. A sample was urgently sent to the UK’s Rare Imported Pathogens Laboratory (Ripl) and confirmed acute dengue virus infection. The patient did not require medical attention and was monitored on an outpatient basis.

This patient, explains study author Owain Donnelly of the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London, UK, ‘was part of an outbreak of more than 30 locally transmitted cases in the south of France in 2022, which highlights the rapid evolution of the disease. “epidemiology of dengue. Surveillance and reporting mechanisms are important to ensure an accurate understanding of the spread” of the virus. “With climate change – warns – especially warmer temperatures and more rainfall, and increased global trade and tourism, we could see more parts of Europe with the right mix of factors for Dengue outbreaks“.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne arboviral infection, typically spread by the Aedes mosquito. Cases in the UK are most commonly from travelers who have visited Asia, South America and Africa. While it is estimated that 75% of cases are asymptomatic and may go unnoticed, a small percentage (1-5%) develop life-threatening severe dengue or haemorrhagic fever. Historically, the virus that causes Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquito species (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus) found only in the tropics. However, with climate change, the Asian tiger mosquito (A. albopictus) has been identified throughout southern Europe.

Between June and September 2022, the Agence Regionale de Santé (Ars) in France reported three distinct outbreaks of indigenous transmission of the dengue virus, i.e. infections contracted on the national territory without the patients having traveled abroad. Transmission occurs through a mosquito bite, not from person to person.

“To ensure an accurate diagnosis, clinicians should consider testing for dengue if patients live in or have visited countries where Aedes albopictus is found and have the typical constellation of symptoms, even if dengue is not widespread,” he concludes. Donnelly. “Making the correct diagnosis not only impacts patients, but also allows us to increase our understanding of the distribution of dengue and take appropriate steps to control outbreaks.”