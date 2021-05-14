Europe has lost Russian tourists who spend billions of dollars on vacations. Writes about this German edition Die Welt.

So, after comparing Russians with travelers from other countries, the authors of the material came to the conclusion that tourists from Russia spend the largest amount of money per person per day abroad.

According to analysts, in 2019 alone, a total of $ 34.5 billion was spent on travel abroad. According to this indicator, guests from Russia ranked seventh in the world.

“They were welcome tourists because they didn’t spare money,” the article says about the Russians.

It is also noted that due to the pandemic and the closure of borders with Turkey, Russians are forced to look for alternative ways to spend their holidays. The most popular options, the authors named the Black Sea resorts, Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as recreation at the dacha.

At the same time, according to experts, as soon as air traffic between Russia and Europe resumes, tickets will be sold out instantly.

Earlier in May, the head of the European Tourism Association (ETOA) Tom Jenkins announced a timetable for the recovery of tourism. According to forecasts, a gradual awakening of the industry will begin in 2022, but its volume will be only half of the pre-pandemic 2019.