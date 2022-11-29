The EU allowed passengers of aircraft to call and use the Internet during the flight

The European Commission has approved a new regulation that allows European carriers to install the latest 5G technology on their aircraft. The innovation will allow tourists to call and use the Internet during the flight, according to site organizations.

“Passengers on flights to the EU will be allowed to use mobile phones with maximum performance and features, as in the 5G land mobile network,” the commission’s decision says.

It is clarified that 5G coverage in the aircraft will be possible due to the installation on aircraft of special network equipment called “picocells”. Small cell base stations will send phone calls, text messages and other data via satellite to the mobile network on earth. The European Commission emphasized that the technology will be available in the near future, but no later than June 30, 2023.

