In Europe it is the time of right and left extremism

What’s happening in Europe? It happened that Giorgia Meloni’s “moderate” right (because yes, in Europe the right wing of Fratelli d’Italia is considered moderate) has been “overtaken” by the more radical right wing of Orbán and Salviniwho have come together in the group of “Patriots“. At the same time in France a vast coalition, all together against Le Pen, he beat the right that could have won. But nobody says at what price: Melenchon’s statement, someone who is anti-Atlanticist, who admires Maduro’s Venezuela, has received accusations of anti-Semitism (even if anyone who defends Palestine receives them, more or less). It is certainly the extreme left also for France, which in itself is not a model of moderation.

In Europe, strong ideas leave no room for mediation. And in Italy…

That said, the truth is that left and right are becoming radicalized, at a European level. It is increasingly an in or out, strong ideas, that leave no room for mediation. We see it also in our cities, all afflicted by an unbridgeable gap between center and periphery, between capital cities and various hinterlands, between very expensive but golden living conditions and slow progress and peasant virtues. The cities are seething with battles for rights, the campaigns with fear for the future. After all, those who have less fear for what will come, those who have more worry about social rights. It is completely natural.

In Italy, as always happens, the typical parable of those who govern is underway. Wins the elections by a landslide (whether it’s Renzi, Salvini, Meloni, etc.), reaches its peak with the European elections and then begins the physiological decline until the change in the following elections. It has happened in the last thirty years, it will happen again if Meloni does not prove herself better (and luckier) than all those who preceded her, including Berlusconi. In the meantime, the tarantella continues, and Italy moves forward, between a blow to the hoop and one to the barrel. Waiting for the holidays.