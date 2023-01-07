Bloomberg: the conflict in Ukraine led to an increase in investment in defense companies

In 2022, after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, investments in technology companies working with the defense industry in Europe increased to a record high. In total, almost 780 million euros (60.1 billion rubles) were invested in the aerospace industry and defense last year. About it informs Bloomberg, citing data from startup information company Pitchbook.

Last October, Quantum-Systems, which makes unmanned aerial vehicles and stations that allow drones to be deployed and launched without a human operator, received a $17.5 million investment. In 2022, the company delivered 42 drones to support the Ukrainian army through the German Armed Forces. In addition, the European Defense Fund (EDF) increased investments for the development of 61 defense research projects – the amount of allocated funds amounted to 1.2 billion euros.

Experts admit that the situation has changed dramatically after the escalation of the geopolitical conflict – before European venture capital firms sought to reduce investment in companies related to the defense industry. At the moment, investors are especially interested in dual-use technologies that can be used both in the interests of defense and in other industries.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member countries to increase defense spending in 2023.