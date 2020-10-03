The spread of coronavirus infection exacerbates the situation on the labor market in the European Union, women and young people suffer the most from layoffs. On Friday, October 2, reports Euronews…

So, in August the number of unemployed in the EU reached 15.5 million people, that is, 7.4% of the working-age population. Moreover, over the past month, this number has increased by about 238 thousand.

According to the channel, most often employers laid off women, as well as young employees under the age of 25.

It is noted that 64 thousand more young EU citizens lost their jobs in August than in July. And the unemployment rate among the female population rose over the month by 0.1% to 7.6%. For men, this indicator did not change – 7.1%.

In addition, economists predict further growth in unemployment in the EU in the coming months as the second wave of coronavirus in the region forced a number of European countries to tighten restrictions again.

Since mid-September, Europe has begun to return restrictions amid a new wave of coronavirus. So, from September 14 in England came into force “rule of six”. Gatherings of more than six people, except for work meetings, are prohibited. In some regions of France, security measures have also been tightened: companies with more than 10 people cannot gather. And in Germany, the carnival season, traditionally held in November, was canceled.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is confident that the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Europe is associated with non-compliance with protection measures against coronavirus.

According to the data Worldometer as of October 3, over 34.7 million cases of COVID-19 were registered in the world, more than 1 million people died, 25.8 million were cured.

At the same time, 5,190,359 coronavirus cases were recorded in Europe, 224,040 people died, and another 2.5 million recovered.