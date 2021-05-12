Tourism in the European Union will be able to fully recover no earlier than 2023. Such a forecast to the agency RIA News given by the head of the European Tourism Association ETOA Tom Jenkins.

According to him, a gradual awakening of the industry will begin in 2022, but its volume will be only half of the pre-pandemic 2019.

Among the possible difficulties for the recovery of tourism, he named the lack of staff, since many employees found work in other areas due to the pandemic. He also expressed doubts about the willingness of travelers to spend the previous amounts of money. “We don’t know what the situation looks like, we’ll figure it out next year,” Jenkins admitted.

In January, Russian tour operators predicted the emergence of a new type of travel in 2021 – post-travel. They will be designed to restore the health of those who have recovered from the coronavirus and to prevent infection. “People go to resorts that are close to their place of residence. Many resorts are introducing so-called postcoid recovery programs. They start from 10 days, but it is recommended to take two weeks, ”said Alexan Mkrtchyan, General Director of the“ Pink Elephant ”travel agency. He added that the rehabilitation program includes revitalizing courses, procedures to strengthen the immune system and the cardiovascular system.

In December 2020, it was estimated that the number of international travel around the world decreased by 72 percent in the first 10 months of 2020, to 1990 levels. “All this has led to the fact that this year has become the worst in the history of tourism,” – said the UN World Tourism Organization.